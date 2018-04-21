Two displaced Yemeni girls stand near makeshift shelters at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni children sit by a fire inside their family'Äôs makeshift shelter as rain falls at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni girl fills her familys jerrycans with drinking water at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni children shelter from the rain inside a makeshift shelter at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A displaced Yemeni boy poses for a picture as rain falls at a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the northern province of Amran, Yemen, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

With Yemen gripped in what the United Nations has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, many of its civilians find themselves forced to live in camps for the displaced, facing a lack of food and poor sanitation conditions, as reported by an epa journalist on Saturday.

The Dharwan camp for Internally Displaced Persons in Amran province north of the capital Sana'a was set up three years ago, and now houses over 3,500 displaced Yemenis in makeshift tents and shelters that do not provide sufficient protection during the winter months or when it rains.