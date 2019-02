A short while ago, an ample studio apartment in Miami buildings like this, seen on Jan. 3, 2019, rented for $600. Now, following the influx of Venezuelan professionals fleeing their crisis-torn country, some pay $750 for a one-room apartment with no private bath. EFE-EPA/Celeste Rodas

"Darling X," a graduate in commerce who is now a domestic servant, is seen on Jan. 3, 2019, outside the house where she works - she is one of the many professionals who once had a comfortable life in Venezuela but are now fighting to survive in Miami. EFE-EPA/Celeste Rodas

"Darling X," a graduate in commerce who is now a domestic servant, is seen at work on Jan. 3, 2019 - she is one of the many professionals who once had a comfortable life in Venezuela but are now fighting to survive in Miami. EFE-EPA/Celeste Rodas

Professionals who once had a comfortable life in Venezuela are fighting to survive in Miami, an expensive city where recent arrivals have to start over - washing cars, cleaning houses, flipping burgers and driving Uber taxis.

"What have we got to lose if in our country we're also starting from zero - but on top of that we're forever threatened with violence," Raymond Baloa, the owner of a construction company who this year decided to move to Miami and now survives as an Uber driver, told EFE.