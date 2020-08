Mohamed Iqbal sits in the courtyard of his house in the town of Mianwal, Pakistan, on July 29, 2020 (issued Aug. 6, 2020). EFE/JAIME LEÓN

Mohamed Iqbal stands next to his family's rice fields in Mianwal village, Pakistan, on July 29, 2020 (issued Aug. 6, 2020). EFE/JAIME LEÓN

Mohamed Iqbal sits in the courtyard of his house with relatives in the town of Mianwal, Pakistan, on July 29, 2020 (issued Aug. 6, 2020). EFE/JAIME LEÓN

Life of a man freed after 21 years on death row in Pakistan

Condemned to the gallows as a minor, Mohamed Iqbal spent more than half his life on death row, during which he was saved only hours before his planned execution.

Iqbal, who was released a month ago, now faces an uncertain future as a free man in an unknown world in a case that illustrates the shortcomings of Pakistan's judicial system. EFE-EPA