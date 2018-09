Photo showing the representation of a painting included in the book 'The vineyards of Lima: the beginnings of South American viticulture, 1539-1551', held by the author, Peruvian researcher Guillermo Toro-Lira, in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photo of a map included in the book 'The vineyards of Lima: the beginnings of South American viticulture, 1539-1551', Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian researcher Guillermo Toro-Lira poses with his new book 'The vineyards of Lima: the beginnings of South American viticulture, 1539-1551', during an interview with EFE in Lima, Peru, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

According to documents discovered by Peruvian researcher Guillermo Toro-Lira, Peru's capital, Lima, was the birthplace of South America's first wine and vineyard, planted between 1539 and 1541 by Spanish Capt. Hernando de Montenegro with the help of the local population,

"Montenegro was mayor of Lima two times. The evidence that corroborates the existence of this vineyard is included in a document of merits and services written in Lima in 1556," Toro-Lira told EFE.