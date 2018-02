A handout photo made available by the NGO Four Paws shows a rescued lion named Simba shortly after his release into his new adaptive enclosure at Lionsrock in Bethlehem, South Africa, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOUR PAWS/DANIEL BORN

Two male lions, Simba and Saeed, were exploring their new South African enclosure on Tuesday, the end to an arduous journey after being rescued from zoos in the war zones of Iraq and Syria by the animal charity Four Paws.

The two lions were first brought for rehabilitation at a temporary rescue center in Jordan, and after regaining their health were transferred to the large grassy enclosure named Lionsrock in the town of Bethlehem, South Africa, as seen in photos released by epa on Tuesday.