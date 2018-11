A child gets closer a Swiss Guard as Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall, in Vatican City, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A child comes closer to Pope Francis (R) as he leads the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall, in Vatican City, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A child comes closer to Pope Francis (R) as he leads the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall, in Vatican City, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A child gets closer to a Swiss Guard as Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in the Paul VI hall, in Vatican City, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

The pope's weekly audience on Wednesday was interrupted when a boy escaped from the stands and jumped onto the stage and started to play where the pontiff was addressing his audience.

The boy, who quickly became the star of Wednesday's papal audience, had been sitting on the front benches when he broke away from his mother and took to the stage to explore the Swiss guards' uniform, taking a special interest in the guards' gloves and halberd, a pole-like weapon.