Karmila, 25, (R) and Siti, 15, (names changed for security reasons) during an interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 30, 2019. EFE/ Ricardo Pérez-Solero

Just 15-years old, Siti is one of the many Indonesian women who have been married off to Chinese men in hope of a better future but instead found it to be a life of misery, abuse and family pressure to provide a son.

Siti (name changed to protect her identity), received an offer of 20 million rupiahs ($1,425) as dowry for marrying a 26-year-old Chinese man though a local matchmaker in Indonesia's rural West Kalimantan province.