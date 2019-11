Copies of the book 'Becoming' by former US First Lady Michelle Obama are for sale at Politics and Prose Bookstore in Washington, DC, USA, 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Black Pumas, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Maggie Rogers, Rosalía, Tank and the Bangas and Yola are the nominees for the best new artist category of the Grammy Awards.

The 62nd edition of the awards will be held in Los Angeles on 26 January, with singer Alicia Keys presenting the ceremony for the second consecutive year.