French designer Olivier Roustaing (C) flanked by models during the Women Spring/Summer 2020 collection for Balmain fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Ready to Wear collection for Issey Miyake label brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Ready to Wear collection for Issey Miyake label brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

A model presents creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Ready to Wear collection for Issey Miyake label brand during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Loewe has consecrated its rise to a luxury brand and Satoshi Kondo debuted as a chief designer at the Japanese firm Issey Miyake at Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Kondo made his debut on Friday as chief designer of the women's division for Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake.