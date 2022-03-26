Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar performs her hits during the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

An attendee listens to music during the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

An attendee listens to music during the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Julian Casablancas of the American rock band The Strokes performscduring the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Attendees enjoy the concert of the Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar during the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Julian Casablancas of the American rock band The Strokes performs during the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Attendees enjoy the concert of the Brazilian singer Pabllo Vittar during the Lollapalooza Festival, at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

The Lollapalooza music festival brought back much-needed cheer this weekend to Sao Paulo after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, with the first day on Friday marked by festive Brazilian beats, a rock performance by The Strokes, and clear political overtones.

Lollapalooza 2022, marking a decade of the festival in Brazil, is the first large-scale gathering in the South American country since Covid-19 broke out in February 2020, resulting in over 658,000 deaths in the country, and the first major festival held in Sao Paulo since the state passed an order ending the mandatory use of masks.