The Lollapalooza music festival brought back much-needed cheer this weekend to Sao Paulo after two years of Covid-19 restrictions, with the first day on Friday marked by festive Brazilian beats, a rock performance by The Strokes, and clear political overtones.
Lollapalooza 2022, marking a decade of the festival in Brazil, is the first large-scale gathering in the South American country since Covid-19 broke out in February 2020, resulting in over 658,000 deaths in the country, and the first major festival held in Sao Paulo since the state passed an order ending the mandatory use of masks.