An Imperial Faberge Easter Egg from 1915, honouring Tsarina Alexandra and her two daughters for their wartime war efforts for the Red Cross, on display at 'The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution' exhibition at the Science Museum in London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A visitor looks on pictures on display at 'The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution' exhibition at the Science Museum in London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A visitor looks on Bolshevik Revolution propaganda posters on display at 'The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution' exhibition at the Science Museum in London, Britain, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The Science Museum in London was on Thursday preparing to offer its patrons a glimpse into the opulent world of Russia's last imperial family, the Romanovs, marking the 100th anniversary of their death at the hands of Bolshevik troops under the express orders of revolutionary leader Vladimir Lenin.

"The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution" is to explore the life of Nicholas II leading up to his violent demise, when he and his family were shot, stabbed and bludgeoned to death while under house arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg before their bodies were disposed of in a nearby forest only to be allegedly discovered decades later, although mystery shrouds the events of that night.