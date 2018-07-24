London's usually verdant Green Park was in fact rather straw colored Tuesday as a spell of very hot and dry weather continued to affect the United Kingdom, with temperatures especially high in the southeast around the capital.

The UK's Meteorological Office issued amber alerts warning urging Brits to seek shade, wear sunscreen and cover up during the hottest points of the day as the mercury was expected to hit 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) by the afternoon with even higher temperatures expected in the coming days.