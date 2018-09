Visitors admire Impressionist masterpieces at a press preview of "Courtauld Impressionists: From Manet to Cézanne," at the National Gallery in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A new exhibit at London's National Gallery is set to feature 26 Impressionist masterpieces on loan from the Courtauld Gallery while the latter undergoes renovation works.

Titled "Courtauld Impressionists: From Manet to Cézanne," the display traces the development of modern French painting from the 1860s to the turn of the 20th century, as documented by an epa-EFE reporter present at the media preview.