A man covered in paint dances before the Notting Hill Carnival Family Day in London, Britain, Aug. 26, 2018. The street festival celebrates its 52nd anniversary and more than a million people are expected to attend the two-day celebration of Caribbean heritage on 26 and 27 August. EPA/NEIL HALL

Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival Family Day in London, Britain, Aug. 26, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

Caribbean rhythms filled the streets of London's Notting Hill neighborhood as the city's annual carnival got underway on Sunday amid a heightened police presence.

Both rain and paint featured in this year's version of what has become Europe's largest street festival, although the police were given enhanced powers to stop and search anyone deemed to be acting suspiciously, authorities said.