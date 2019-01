Humboldt Penguins are fed and counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Sumatran Tigers are counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Magnificent Flower Beetles are counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Squirrel Monkeys are counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Bactrian Camels are counted during the annual stock take of animals at the London Zoo in London, Britain, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Staff at London Zoo on Thursday did an annual stock-take of the creatures great and small, feathery and furry, housed within its enclosures.

Some of the larger beasts, such as the zoo's majestic Sumatran tigers (endangered felines native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra), and its Bactrian camels – the two-humped variation that can be found roaming the steppes of Central Asia – were easy enough to count.