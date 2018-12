An Asiatic Lion interacts with decorations during a Christmas themed photo-call at London Zoo in London, Britain, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Kumbuku, a silver backed gorilla, eats from an advent calendar during a Christmas themed photo-call at London Zoo in London, Britain, Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

London Zoo residents were treated on Thursday to early Christmas surprises, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Zookeepers have been busy making bespoke Christmas treats for the zoo's animals: a giant advent calendar filled with Brussels sprouts for the gang of critically endangered western lowland gorillas; an aromatic giant ball stuffed with Christmas spices for the lionesses; whilst the camels enjoyed a festive breakfast and munched out of extra-large stockings.