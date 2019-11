In Pakistan, literally meaning the "Land of the Pure," the Murree Brewery is thriving after having survived earthquakes, the destruction of its factory by an angry mob and, above all, a ban on Muslims drinking alcohol.

A group of workers load crates of beer, watch bottles of gin moving on conveyor belts and place labels in the brewery's factory in Rawalpindi, around 20 km (12 miles) from Islamabad, where the 159-year-old company produces its drinks. EFE-EPA