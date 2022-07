A presentation of the series "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power" in Hall H of Comic-Con in San Diego, California, US on Jul 22, 2022. EFE/Javier Romualdo

Amazon Studios raised expectations Friday for "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of The Power," said to be the most expensive television series ever made, with a spectacular presentation at Comic-Con.

The e-commerce giant signed Stephen Colbert, one of the kings of American television, to show fans the first images from the series, co-directed and produced by Spaniard J.A. Bayona, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on Sep. 2.