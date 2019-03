Cristian Gorosito, a cook at a soup kitchen in Buenos Aires, pours lentil soup at the Maria Mazzarello meal center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/Tono Gil

One of hundreds of Argentines waiting in line at a soup kitchen in Buenos Aires said he had never before been forced to seek out a free meal.

"It's the first time I've come to a soup kitchen to ask for food. Never in my life was I (in this position)," 49-year-old Rodolfo Fabian Sanchez said while waiting at the Maria Mazzarello meal center, which is finding itself overwhelmed with people amid the South American country's severe economic crisis.