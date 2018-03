Democratic Representative from New York and Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chair Louise Slaughter (R) speaks beside House Minority Leader Democrat Nancy Pelosi (L), Pro-Choice Caucus members and supporters; at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 5, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, the longest-lived member of the US House of Representatives, died Friday at George Washington University Hospital in the nation's capital, her office announced. She was 88.

The office of the congresswoman, a representative of New York, reported her death in a statement saying that she died as a consequence of the fall she suffered last week at her home in Washington.