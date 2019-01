Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wears a Mexican sombrero given him by descendants of the revolutionary Emiliano Zapata on Jan. 11, 2019, at a press conference in Mexico City where he announces a new program of aid for disabled persons. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wears a Mexican sombrero given him by descendants of the revolutionary Emiliano Zapata on Jan. 11, 2019, at a press conference in Mexico City where he announces a new program of aid for disabled persons. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (c.) is given a Mexican sombrero by descendants of the revolutionary Emiliano Zapata on Jan. 11, 2019, at a press conference in Mexico City where he announced a new program of aid for disabled persons. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Friday a new program of aid for disabled persons, aimed at caring for the most vulnerable with the least access to healthcare and education.

The program, he said, will have a budget of 8.5 billion pesos ($444.5 million) and will benefit 1 million disabled and mainly indigenous people.