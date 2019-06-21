Executive Director Estela Lopez of Ladid, seen in this photo of June 19, 2019, shows a map of her district in downtown Los Angeles where business owners are alarmed by the growing numbers of poor people putting up makeshift tents on the streets where they sleep until morning. EFE-EPA/Luis Uribe

Sergio Moreno, owner of a check cashing and money transfer store in downtown Los Angeles and seen in this photo of June 19, 2019, is one of the business owners alarmed by the growing numbers of poor people putting up makeshift tents on the streets where they sleep until morning. EFE-EPA/Luis Uribe

The growing number of homeless people sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles, as reflected in this photo of June 19, 2019, has set off alarms to business owners and activists, who day by day see the poor putting up makeshift tents on the streets where they sleep until morning. EFE-EPA/Luis Uribe

The growing number of homeless people sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles has set off alarms to business owners and activists, who day by day see the poor putting up makeshift tents on the streets where they sleep until morning. A significant number of them are Latinos.

According to people consulted by EFE, this situation has reached "critical extremes" over the past two years, ever since the owners of businesses in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles have seen their incomes seriously affected by the problem of homeless people lying around in front of their establishments.