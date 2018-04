A homeless person passes near a residence at a small homeless encampment on a street in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A homeless man finds shelter under a tarp on a street in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Darren Johnson, 65, sits with his belongings while living on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 April 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

A cyclist speaks to homeless people in a tent at a small homeless encampment on a street in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 April 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

A homeless couple sit in their tent at a small homeless encampment on a street in Hollywood, California, USA, on April 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Los Angeles: City of the stars ... and the homeless

Los Angeles is the world's entertainment capital, as is evident at world-famous, red-carpet ceremonies like the Oscars, Emmys and the Grammys.

But L.A. also has another, unglamorous aspect that rarely receives attention in the media: a skyrocketing homeless population.