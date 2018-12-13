Hundreds of Latinos, mostly Mexicans, on Wednesday are celebrating the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe before a mural with her image in the historic center of Los Angeles, where - in addition to thanking her for "miracles" - they are asking her to "protect" migrants.
"People are bringing flowers to the Virgin of Guadalupe and the common request is that she protect the Central Americans who are afraid and suffering on the other side of the border," 74-year-old Dora Obando, a Nicaraguan volunteer who arranges flowers, told EFE.