Dreamers Nancy Carreon, her husband Carlos Campos and their 1-year-old daughter Giselle pose in front of the mural of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the wall of a Los Angeles church on Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Seventy-four-year-old volunteer Dora Obando arranges some of the floral offerings left in front of the mural of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the wall of a Los Angeles church on Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Maria Elena Mata (l), Luz Enriquez (r), and the latter's son Aldo Enriquez pose in front of the mural of the Virgin of Guadalupe on the wall of a Los Angeles church on Dec. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ivan Mejia

Hundreds of floral arrangements adorn a mural with the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Los Angeles, on 12 December 2018. EFE-EPA/ Ivan Mejia

Hundreds of Latinos, mostly Mexicans, on Wednesday are celebrating the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe before a mural with her image in the historic center of Los Angeles, where - in addition to thanking her for "miracles" - they are asking her to "protect" migrants.

"People are bringing flowers to the Virgin of Guadalupe and the common request is that she protect the Central Americans who are afraid and suffering on the other side of the border," 74-year-old Dora Obando, a Nicaraguan volunteer who arranges flowers, told EFE.