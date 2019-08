Spanish tenor Placido Domingo performs during the Peralada's Festival concert played at the Peralada's castle in Girona, norteastern Spain, 29 July 2018. EPA FILE/ROBIN TOWNSEND

The Los Angeles Opera announced Tuesday that it will open an investigation into Placido Domingo, the general director of the institution since 2003, over accusations of sexual harassment against him revealed earlier this week.

The Los Angeles Opera "will engage outside counsel to investigate the concerning allegations about Placido Domingo," the institution said in a statement obtained by EFE.