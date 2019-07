A view of the Venus of Milo during at the Louvre museum in Paris, France, 13 Dec. 13, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

Tourists look at the 'The Victory of Samothrace' sculpture of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, May 12, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Eight perfumers have lent their expertise to the Louvre museum to create fragrances for some of its masterpieces.

The "Venus de Milo," "Winged Victory of Samothrace" and Lorenzo Bartolini's "Nymph with a Scorpion" are some of the chosen works that are being used to create these new perfumes.