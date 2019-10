Technician Carolina Maitia prepares a steak on Sept. 30, 2019, at Argentina's first School of Beef Sommeliers, where lovers of the nation's highly regarded cuts of beef now study them in classrooms while specializing in the secrets of their perfect preparation. EFE-EPA/Carmen Herranz

A cook grills meat on Oct. 3, 2019, at Argentina's first School of Beef Sommeliers, where lovers of the nation's highly regarded cuts of beef now study them in classrooms while specializing in the secrets of their perfect preparation. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina's highly regarded cuts of beef are now being studied in classrooms thanks to the first School of Beef Sommeliers, where steak lovers specialize in the secrets of their perfect preparation.

As in wine tasting, the most ardent meat-eaters have the chance to savor and rate the quality of beef in a course given by the School of Veterinarian Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires.