Filipino Engineer Earl Forlales poses for a photo during an interview in Makati, south of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A handout photo made available by Earl Forlales on Nov. 30, 2018 shows a rendered image of a courtyard made of bamboo. EPA-EFE/EARL FORLALES HANDOUT

A handout image provided by Earl Forlales by on Nov. 30, 2018 shows a rendered image of a housing facility made of bamboo. EPA-EFE/EARL FORLALES HANDOUTHANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A young Filipino architect has designed a simple and affordable bamboo house that he says could provide the solution to the challenges faced by millions living in the slums of Manila, one of the world's most overpopulated cities.

The CUBO housing project was developed by 23-year-old Earl Forlales, who was awarded two weeks ago with the international Cities for our Future Challenge, sponsored by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in London.