View of the hand of a girl operated, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELENA RODRIGUEZ

Virgina Velasco (C), head of the unit of support for social management under the Ministry of the Presidency, speaks with doctors of the 16th hand surgery campaign, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELENA RODRIGUEZ

Doctors perform an operation on the hands of a child, in La Paz, Bolivia, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ELENA RODRIGUEZ

Low-income adults who have suffered accidents and children with congenital malformations will be given the opportunity to get free hand surgeries in La Paz, which can often cost around $5,000.

This is the 16th hand surgery campaign organized by the SOS Mano Bolivia foundation, which has helped more than 1,500 people, the foundation's president Jorge Terrazas said.