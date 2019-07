Members of the Cachorro do Homem Miudo folklore group perform on July 21, 2019, during the 29th Winter Festival in Garanhuns, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Members of the Maracatu Nacao Raizes de Pai folklore group perform on July 21, 2019, during the 29th Winter Festival in Garanhuns, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Garanhuns, a city off the beaten track in northeastern Brazil and the hometown of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, hosts a huge festival each year that showcases Brazilian folklore, which boasts elements of African and European culture.

Maracatu drums, string literature and empanadas, or meat pies, as well as wine, can be experienced by visitors during the 10-day event in the streets of Garanhuns, which will host its 29th Winter Festival from July 18 to July 27.