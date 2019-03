Photo sent by the institute of Lula from Feb. 4,2018 of former President Luis Inacio da Silva holding his grandson Arthur Araujo da Silva who passed away on March 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A Brazilian judge authorized former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to leave the prison where he is serving a sentence for corruption to attend the funeral of his 7-year-old grandson, who died Friday of a meningitis infection.

Judge Carolina Lebbos said in a brief statement that the details of Lula's travel arrangements would be kept confidential "to preserve the family's privacy and to guarantee not only the physical integrity of the prisoner, but public safety as well."