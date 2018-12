A tramway runs in the center of Luxembourg, Dec 11, 2018. The new Luxembourg coalition government has just committed itself to make all public transport free for all by early 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Luxembourg is committed to becoming the world's first nation to provide free public transportation for all, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on Tuesday.

The tiny state ensconced between France, Belgium and Germany looks set to dominate the global decarbonization agenda after its governing Democratic Party, in coalition with the Socialist Workers' Party and The Greens, announced it was planning to provide free transport by early 2020.