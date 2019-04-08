Thanks to recycling, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, located in southeastern Peru, has found a circular economy and sustainability that will lead to salvation in the face of the threat posed to this UNESCO World Heritage Site by tourism and the waste it generates.
Last week, officials, residents and two companies, Grupo Aje and Inkaterra, inaugurated an organic waste-processing plant that will process the eight tons of refuse per day generated by tourism and turn it into bio-coal, a powerful fertilizer that will be used to reforest the park that is home to the citadel.