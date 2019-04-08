A picture dated April 5, 2019 that shows workers collecting plastic bottles at the recycling plant of Machu Picchu, south-andean region of Cusco, Peru. The citadel of Machu Picchu, Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has found its way to salvation from the impact of tourism and the waste it produces, in recycling, sustainability and the 'circular economy'. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A picture dated April 4, 2019 that shows tourists at the the Ollantaytambo train station, the penultimate before the citadel of Machu Picchu, south-andean region of Cusco, Peru. The citadel of Machu Picchu, Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has found its way to salvation from the impact of tourism and the waste it produces, in recycling, sustainability and the 'circular economy'. EFE/Ernesto Arias

A picture dated April 5, 2019 that shows the citadel of Machu Picchu, south-andean region of Cusco, Peru. The citadel of Machu Picchu, Cultural Heritage of Humanity, has found its way to salvation from the impact of tourism and the waste it produces, in recycling, sustainability and the 'circular economy'. EFE/ Ernesto Arias

Thanks to recycling, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, located in southeastern Peru, has found a circular economy and sustainability that will lead to salvation in the face of the threat posed to this UNESCO World Heritage Site by tourism and the waste it generates.

Last week, officials, residents and two companies, Grupo Aje and Inkaterra, inaugurated an organic waste-processing plant that will process the eight tons of refuse per day generated by tourism and turn it into bio-coal, a powerful fertilizer that will be used to reforest the park that is home to the citadel.