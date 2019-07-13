A youth observes a photomontage of "The Two Fridas" painting posted by Madonna on Instagram this Saturday, July 13, 2019; Madonna says she is a fervent fan of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, the artistic symbol of female liberation worldwide. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Singer-songwriter Madonna says she is a fervent fan of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, the artistic symbol of female liberation worldwide, an admiration she has shown on many occasions and did so again with her latest music video and on the 112th anniversary last Saturday of the painter's birth.

"God Control" is the latest musical work by Madonna, 60, and in it, besides seeking to raise awareness about arms control in the United States with a new look at the 2016 Pulse gay-bar slaughter, appears a picture of Frida (1907-1954) hung on the wall of a room where the singer is seated behind a typewriter.