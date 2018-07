A crowd of more than a million people takes part Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Madrid's 2018 Gay Pride Parade commemorating the 40th anniversary of the city's first gay-rights march in defense of the transsexual community. EFE-EPA/Santi Donaire

A crowd of more than a million people took part Saturday in Madrid's 2018 Gay Pride Parade commemorating the 40th anniversary of the first gay-rights march in defense of the transsexual community.

The downtown streets of the Spanish capital suddenly turned into a fiesta of music, dance, floats, balloons and rainbow-colored flags, the symbol of the LGBT community, and for the first time, two ministers of the Spanish government joined in.