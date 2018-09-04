The Spanish ambassador to Colombia, Pablo Gomez de Olea (l.) and Bogota Mayor Enrique Peñalosa (r,) speak at a press conference on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, following the presentation of "The Prado Museum in Bogota" exhibition. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Bogota Mayor Enrique Peñalosa (3rd r,) and the Spanish ambassador to Colombia, Pablo Gomez de Olea (3rd l.) present Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, "The Prado Museum in Bogota" exhibition, in which 53 reproductions of the best-known paintings from the Madrid gallery's collection of European art are displayed along with one original. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian and Spanish authorities presented Monday in the Colombian capital "The Prado Museum in Bogota" exhibition, in which 53 reproductions of the best-known paintings from the Madrid gallery's collection of European art are displayed along with one original.

"As part of the Spanish Culture in Colombia Forum we present 'The Prado in the Streets,' 53 reproductions of the Prado's best paintings for the pleasure of Bogota's general public," Spanish Ambassador to Colombia Pablo Gomez de Olea told reporters.