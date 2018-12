epa07255106 People gather in front of the clock (C, up rear) at Puerta del Sol square, downtown Madrid, Spain, 31 December 2018. People traditionally welcome the New Year eating 12 grapes to the sound of twelve strokes of the clock at midnight in Spain. The clock of Puerta del Sol is mainly used to carry on the tradition and for first time, the Madrid's clock will sound 12 strokes two times at midnight and one hour past midnight for the people in Canary Island, who celebrates the arrival of the New Year one hour later. EPA/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Several hundred residents gathered in the square to eat the traditional 12 grapes to the sound of twelve strokes at noon in the town of Vilagarcia de Arousa, northwestern Spain, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

People eat grapes to the sound of twelve strokes at noon in front of the clock at Puerta del Sol square, downtown Madrid, Spain during the last 'rehearsal' of New Year's Eve tradition, Dec. 31, 2018,. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

A grocer holds two bunches of white grapes in his market stall in Pamplona, Navarra, northern Spain, Dec. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez

Citizens in Madrid staged a mock New Year's Eve practice run at noon on Monday, tucking into grapes to the sound of 12 strokes, an age-old tradition people enjoy across the country, as documented by an epa photojournalist.

Every year in Madrid's Puerta del Sol in the city center, hoards of people gather to take part in a New Year's Eve rehearsal that sees young and old alike clumsily attempting to eat 12 grapes with every stroke the main clock marks in the 19th-century square.