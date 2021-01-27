The American mafia plotted assassinations in its halls, its gardens were turned into trenches during the missile crisis and Johnny "Tarzan" Weissmuller used the second floor as a springboard to jump into the pool: few places in the world house as many stories as the Hotel Nacional de Cuba.

Open since Dec. 30, 1930 and sitting on a hill overlooking Havana's famous boardwalk from the Vedado neighborhood, by today's modern standards the Nacional is perhaps not the most luxurious establishment in the capital, but it more than makes up for it with a sea of anecdotes interwoven with nine decades of Cuban history. EFE-EPA