Photograph taken Dec. 27, 2017, showing the director of Uruguay's national symphony orchestra (Sodre), Diego Naser, during an interview with EFE in Montevideo. EFE/Federico Anfitti

The Uruguayan national anthem had been selected in a survey by The Economist as one of the three best in the world, surpassed - in the opinion of the British magazine - only by those of South Africa and Russia.

"Too many national anthems suffer from dreary harmonies and dull platitudes" The Economist wrote in publishing a poll of the world's "best" national anthems.