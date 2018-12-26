A view of lava flowing downhill after an eruption of the the Etna volcano, near Catania, Sicily island, southern Italy, Dec. 24, 2018 (issued Ded. 25, 2018). EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

A dog relaxes on a bench near pieces of a facade broken off a building after an earthquake hit the village of Fleri, Catania district, Italy, early Dec. 26, 2018. EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

A local boy looks at the damage of a house after an earthquake hit the village of Fleri, Catania district, Italy, early Dec. 26, 2018. EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

An earthquake that registered a magnitude of 4.8 shook the Italian island of Sicily on Wednesday near where Europe's most active volcano has been erupting, injuring at least 10 people and damaging buildings, as seen in images supplied to epa.

The quake, which was recorded by Italy's national institute of geophysics and vulcanology, is thought to have been triggered by the Mount Etna volcano which erupted violently on Monday, sending a huge plume of ash and smoke into the sky and causing a temporary closure of Catania airport on the island's east coast.