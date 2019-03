Photo dated Feb. 6, 2019, and provided by Melisa Clavijo showing 12-year-old Maite Pazmiño (right) in the library with pre-university classmates at the Espiritu Santo University in Guayaquil, Ecuador. EFE-EPA/ Courtesy Gabriela Minuche/ Editorial Use Only/ No Sales

The Ecuadorian Education Ministry must resolve the unusual case of a super-gifted 12-year-old girl who has just completed a pre-university medical curriculum and wants to move on to medical school, despite the fact that technically she has not even finished elementary school.

Maite Pazmiño, born in Guayaquil, studied at the city's Espiritu Santo University thanks fo Dr. Jose Barberan, who after receiving her school records decided to award her one of the coveted spots in the medical school.