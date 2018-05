Photo provided on May 1, 2018 showing carretilleros working at the Supply Center, the world's largest wholesale market, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photo provided on May 1, 2018 showing the carretilleros Cesar, "El Cholo" (L), and Saul (R), at the Supply Center, the world's largest wholesale market, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Photo provided on May 1, 2018 showing the carretillero Auvaldo Lopez Reyes, "El Chavo" (The Kid), speaking during an interview with EFE at the Supply Center, the world's largest wholesale market, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Auvaldo Lopez Reyes has become an institution for the hundreds of porters at this capital's Supply Center, the world's largest wholesale market, who come from every corner of Mexico fleeing poverty to take on this herculean work.

"I started working the land at the age of 4 in a village in Hidalgo (state). There I plowed, sowed, herded sheep and rounded up horses," Lopez Reyes, called Chavo (The Kid) because of the tender age at which he started work, told EFE.