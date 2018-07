Image handout released by the Malaga local police afters 101 cats were rescued from a 37 sq. metre flat occupied by two persons appearing to suffer from both the Diogenes and the Noah syndrome, as the hoarding of both rubbish and animals seemed to corroborate, In Malaga (Spain,) July 30, 2018 . EPA- EFE/ POLICIA LOCAL MALAGA HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Image handout released by the Malaga local police afters 101 cats were rescued from a 37 sq. metre flat occupied by two persons appearing to suffer from both the Diogenes and the Noah syndrome, as the hoarding of both rubbish and animals seemed to corroborate, In Malaga (Spain,) July 30, 2018 . EPA- EFE/ POLICIA LOCAL MALAGA HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Malaga's local police force on Monday announced the rescue of 101 cats from a 37 square meter flat, inhabited by two persons, who allegedly devoted themselves to hoarding both animals and foul-smelling rubbish, much to their neighbor's exasperation.

The rescue intervention took place after repeated neighbor complaints due to the overwhelming presence of furry animals and the vile smell emanating from accumulated rubbish, the local police statement added.