A handout picture made available by NGO Rede NAMI shows Malala Yousafzai as she poses next to a graffiti she painted of Brazilian social leader Marielle Franco, at the Tavares Bastos favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rede NAMI

Pakistani Nobel peace laureate Malala Yousafzai became a graffiti artist Wednesday after painting a portrait of Marielle Franco, the city councilwoman gunned down here in March.

The bisexual Afro-Brazilian and outspoken leftist was slain along with her driver in downtown Rio de Janeiro, after attending a political event.