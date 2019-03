A photograph taken on Dec. 16, 2018, shows a mural in Caldono, Colombia, with an image of Alfonso Cano, the former commander of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Guzman Jr.

While nearly one-third of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas were female, no women were ever given posts in the secretariat, the political and military decision-making body of the demobilized rebel group, journalist Fernando Millan Cruz said in an interview with EFE.

Millan, author of "Con ojos de mujer. Relatos en medio de la guerra" (Ediciones B), said he blamed widespread "machismo" in the FARC for the failure of women to be promoted to top leadership posts.