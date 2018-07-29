Voting in Mali's presidential election began Sunday morning as polling stations opened nationwide, despite threats of violence from groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terror organization in the West African country.
Insecurity has remained a problem in Mali since the coup d'etat in 2012 that ousted former president Amadou Toumani Toure, which led to rebellious Tuareg minority groups together with al-Qaida-linked extremist organizations taking control of the country's north for 10 months.