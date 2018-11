A malnourished child receives treatment at the emergency unit of the malnutrition treatment center, in Sana'a, Yemen, Oct. 22, 2018 (issued Nov. 1, 2018). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemeni woman holds her malnourished child as it receives treatment at the malnutrition treatment center, in Sana'a, Yemen, Oct. 6, 2018 (issued Nov. 1, 2018). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Nearly 400,000 severely malnourished children are fighting for their lives in war-torn Yemen, impoverished due to an ongoing conflict since 2014, according to the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF.

UNICEF has said over 11 million Yemeni children, which is about 80 percent of all children in Yemen, require humanitarian assistance, and an additional 1.8-2.8 million children are in acute food insecurity as the ongoing conflict causes food and fuel prices to soar across the country.