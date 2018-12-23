Photo taken Dec. 22, 2018, at the Jacha Mamani convention in La Paz, an international meeting where experts discussed the historical, linguistic, geographical and social aspects of the Andean pre-Hispanic surname Mamani, which means falcon or hawk in Aymara. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Participants at an international meeting in La Paz discussed the history of - and the accomplishments of people bearing - the pre-Hispanic surname Mamani, which in the Aymara language means "falcon (or hawk)" and is one of the most common in Bolivia, as well as being typical in other Andean countries such as Ecuador, Peru and in northern Argentina and Chile.

The Jacha Mamani (Great Falcons) convention on the weekend included discussions and talks on linguistic, geographical, literary and astrological subjects related to the ancestral line.