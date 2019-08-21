View of the recently discovered 13,000-year-old bones of a mammoth being restored this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, by paleontologists at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) - further proof of the paleontological riches to be found in the Mexican state of Jalisco. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

The recent discovery of the 13,000-year-old bones of a mammoth and of ancestors of the horse and armadillo are further proof of the paleontological riches of southern Jalisco state in western Mexico, an agricultural area where fossils are often in the hands of local settlers without any special steps taken for their conservation.

While walking along a hilltop last June in San Jose de la Tinaja in the Zapoltitic municipality of southern Jalisco, Antonio Vargas Morena, a worker at the community museum and a fan of paleontology, found part of what was later identified as a fragment of a mammoth skull.