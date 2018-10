Esther Clavero, (6L) town mayor of Molina de Segura (Murcia,) attends a public event, Oct 17, 2018, condemning the attempted murder, on Tuesday night, of a Bolivian female neighbor at the hands of her Ecuadorian husband who later took his own life. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillén

Esther Clavero, town mayor of Molina de Segura (Murcia,) during a public event, Oct 17, 2018, condemning the attempted murder, on Tuesday night, of a Bolivian female neighbor at the hands of her Ecuadorian husband who later took his own life. EPA-EFE/Marcial Guillén

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was attacked in southeast Spain by her husband who then killed himself with a kitchen knife after realizing his younger son had witnessed the assault, a national police spokesperson told EFE on Wednesday.

The events happened late Tuesday in a street near the family home in Molina de Segura, Murcia, when, for unknown reasons, a 38-year-old Ecuadorian man whose name has not been released assaulted his 36-year-old Bolivian wife.